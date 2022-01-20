BREAKING: Chesterfield schools keep universal masking – for now

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will keep its policy of universal masking in place for the time being, but promised to revisit the policy once the state superintendent releases complete guidance on how to implement Governor Youngkin’s executive order.

While 3 of the board’s five members said they wanted to end the masking policy, board member Debbie Bailey (Dale District), said they simply couldn’t move forward without guidance from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

“Governor Youngkin gave us one week,” she said, noting that the state had stuck the local school boards with an “aggressive timeline” that calls on them to rescind mask mandates by Monday, Jan. 24.

Bailey, along with Board Chair Ann Coker (Bermuda District) and member Kathryn Haines (Midlothian District), voted to keep the mask mandate in place until the VDOE issues explicit guidance.

Dissenting Voices

The two board members voting against the measure did so for very different reasons.

Ryan Harter (Matoaca District) pushed for an immediate end to the mask mandate, saying that masking was “no longer a practical strategy” since it was not mandated at the state level anymore.

“People are responsible for their own safety and health decisions,” he said.

Dot Heffron also voted against the resolution, but called on the board to reject the governor’s executive order outright.

“This executive order usurps the power vested in our democratically-elected school board,” she said, citing an article of the Virginia Constitution which states that “supervision of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board.”

The question of whether masks should be required in Chesterfield schools also attracted a flood of input from residents who submitted 2,345 online comments before the meeting. Many of those were from parents and teachers, with a wide spectrum of views on the mask mandate being voiced.

Christine Melendez, President of the Chesterfield Education Association (CEA), said in comments submitted before the meeting that the board must take “whatever steps are necessary to ensure the continuation of successful in-person learning.”

She continued on to say that with teacher absences due to COVID and chronic staffing shortages, an end to indoor mask wearing might make it impossible to continue in-person instruction.

What Next?

While the school divisions policy requiring indoor masking will stay in place for now, it’s likely that, barring unforeseen developments, the board will vote to revoke it if and when the VDOE releases full guidance on implementation.

Chair Ann Coker, along with members Debbie Bailey and Ryan Harter, all expressed support for ending the policy and allowing parents to choose whether their children wear masks in school – but Coker and Bailey both said it would be unfair to teachers and staff to move forward without solid guidance from the state.

The question is when the guidance will arrive. Board members said they had been promised guidance from the state, but there was no sign of it Wednesday night as they prepared for Thursday’s meeting.