BREAKING: Richmond woman missing in Glacier National Park found dead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
missing woman Montana

The Glacier National Park is seeking the public’s help in locating Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman. (Photos: Glacier National Park)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman who had been reported missing in Montana’s Glacier National Park has been found dead, according to the Aware Foundation.

Jennifer “Jenn” Coleman, 34, was believed to have been seen last on Monday, Aug. 30 hiking alone.

Search and rescue teams had been actively looking for Coleman, who was an employee with the Virginia Department of Health.

“Many thanks to everyone for the kind words, prayers, messages,” Aware Foundation president Kenny Jarels said in a statement. “People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief.”

This is breaking news. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events