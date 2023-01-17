HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Breeze Airways, a domestic low-fare airline fairly new to the air travel game, has announced it will be offering nonstop flights from Richmond (RIC) to Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 18. This will be the only nonstop flight to LAX offered out of Richmond.

Fares for the new Los Angeles route will be on sale for just $99 one way if purchased by Jan. 23, for travel by Sept. 5. According to the Breeze Airlines flight offerings, the flight will take nearly six hours.

The flights to Lose Angeles will be available Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday starting May 18. Flight options will include “nice,” “nicer,” and “nicest” with price points ascending respectively.

The airline will also be returning nonstop service to Providence (PVD) on Jan. 23, with fares starting at $49 each way. From Richmond, flights to Providence will be offered Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday starting May 18. The “nice” flight option will start at $49.

(Photo: Breeze Airways)

The two nonstop flight options join eight other nonstop destinations available out of Richmond, including Charleston, Hartford, Jackson, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Fransisco and Tampa.

Flights can be booked online at https://www.flybreeze.com/home.