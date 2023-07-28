Considering your family size and internet usage is vital for anyone looking for a new Linksys modem.

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Internet service provider Breezeline is bringing fiber internet to several rural Virginia counties.

Breezeline, which is the U.S.’s eighth-largest cable provider, will begin a project to expand fiber internet to more than 1,200 households and businesses in King William County later this year. The company is also expanding its service to nearly 7,500 households and businesses in eastern Caroline County, as well as Essex County.

According to a release from Breezeline, $1.5 million for expansion in King William County is coming from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and $15.2 million for expansion in Caroline and Essex Counties is coming from a grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.

Earlier this year, Breezeline completed a $7.2 million project expanding internet connectivity to more than 1,400 households in Mathews, Caroline, Lancaster and Middlesex Counties.

Residents can find out if Breezeline service will be available to them by checking Breezeline’s website.