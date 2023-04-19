AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Amelia County are searching for a male who is believed to have broken into two local businesses and stolen the cash register box.

The crimes occurred in the overnight hours, back-to-back, on April 16 and 17.

April 16

Police say a suspect, believed to be a white male, threw a brick through the glass front door of Winnerham Market — located at 14 Patrick Henry Highway — between 1 and 2 a.m. Police said he then walked into the business and stole the cash register box.

April 17

Just one day later, police say a white male broke into Sav-Mor — located at 16340 Goodes Bridge Road — between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. Police said he tried to throw a brick through the glass of the front door, but the glass did not shatter. Instead, police said the suspect kicked the glass out of the door to get inside. In this incident, the cash register box was again stolen.

In both instances, police say the suspect left the scene of the crime on foot, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a mask that covered most of their face and green gloves.

Anyone with any information on these crimes is encouraged to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.