Bridging RVA celebrates one year of delivering groceries across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local non-profit is celebrating a one-year milestone.

Bridging RVA’s ‘Drop, Knock, Leave’ program started 52 weeks ago and after Saturday, the non-profit said they would have driven 710 routes, totaling 6,040 grocery deliveries since March 21, 2020.

“This is definitely a ‘we’ thing,” said Bridging RVA founder John Sawyer. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors and volunteers, weekly deliveries continue to CIS families and others in need through referrals from Resources for Independent Living (RIL), Social Service offices, area hospitals and schools.”

“Knock-Drop-Leave” is reaching families in Petersburg, Hopewell, Richmond, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan, in addition to Chesterfield.

In a Facebook post, Bridging RVA said that their volunteers have put more than 245 hours of service into this year-long effort.

The non-profit said in a release that they spend between $1,500 to $2,500 a week on groceries. They added they would continue until the funds run out.

“We’ve begun to see our weekly delivery numbers level off, but we know that many of our neighbors were struggling with food insecurity long before COVID hit,” he said.