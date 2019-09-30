Brother remembers Petersburg woman killed in I-95 wreck: ‘Just trying to take all of it in’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A couple from McKenney, Virginia, and a Petersburg woman were killed Saturday following a crash involving several motorcycles on the ramp from Maury Street to Interstate-95 South.

The brother of Teresa Sexton, one of the victims, said it would have been his sister’s 42nd birthday soon but instead of planning a party, he’s planning for a funeral.

“To be honest with you, I thought that she would outlive me more than anything,” Howard Sexton said. “I did not expect myself to be handling all this or doing this for my sister.”

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, four motorcycles were traveling down the ramp from Maury Street to 95-South. The motorcyclists lost control, police said, and hit the guardrail.

In all, seven people were thrown from the motorcycles. John and Roxann Todt, two people from McKenney, were riding the same motorcycle and died at the scene.

“I had just got home that night, about 11 o’clock, and got the phone call,” H. Sexton shared. “Shocked still, very shocked. Just trying to take all of it in.”

Teresa Sexton died at the hospital. She lived in Petersburg with her boyfriend and leaves behind two children. Her brother told 8News that she was a passenger at the time of the crash and that her boyfriend was operating the motorcycle.

H. Sexton spent Monday morning signing paperwork and collecting his sister’s belongings at VCU Medical Center. While still in shock from grief, H. Sexton said his sister loved riding.

“She loved her bikes,” he explained. “She loved being on them, she loved riding them.”

Police said speed is considered a factor in the deadly crash.

“We’re just going to take it day-by-day,” H. Sexton said. “That’s all I can do.”

Howard Sexton has organized a GoFundMe page for Teresa’s memorial. You can take a look at here.