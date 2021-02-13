Brrrrr! Ice storm pelts Central Va causing downed trees, powerlines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Va was covered with ice and snow as an ice storm made its way across the region this weekend. Freezing rain and freezing drizzle will continue through the overnight hours.

8News crews were across the Richmond metropolitan area to bring the latest weather conditions where you live.

8News StormTracker8 reporter Kerri O’Brien was in Rocketts Landing, to bring the latest conditions from the James River.

The City of Richmond was pretty quiet this afternoon, as most residents stayed inside and off the roads. StormTracker8 reporter Jackie DeFusco was on Arthur Ashe Boulevard with how weather conditions were there.

Henrico County officials have been urging their residents to stay home and prepare for potential power outages from the substantial ice expected.

StormTracker8 reporter Tyler Thrasher updates residents with a warning from emergency management.

The City of Petersburg was hit hard by the ice storm leaving downed powerlines and thick ice covering the roadways.

StormTracker8 reporter Sabrina Shutters said she could hear tree limbs cracking as she walked up and down the street.

The ice storm warning for the Richmond Metropolitan area goes into effect Friday at midnight until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.