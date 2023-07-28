BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A prisoner at Brunswick County’s Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been given a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing a fellow inmate two years ago.

Bret Cook — previously convicted of several charges, including malicious wounding and grand larceny — was serving a 21-year prison sentence at the time of the death of Mark Grethen, another prisoner at the facility.

According to the Office of Attorney General, Grethen was found unconscious and fatally wounded in his cell on Aug. 3, 2021.

Surveillance footage and DNA evidence were used to link Cook to Grethen’s murder.

Upon the entry of Cook’s guilty plea, the judge imposed a life sentence for the charge of first degree murder, as well as a five-year suspended sentence on a weapons charge.

The Office of the Attorney General said no plea agreement was made with Cook prior to sentencing.