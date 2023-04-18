BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brunswick County Public Schools has announced the winner of Teacher of the Year for Virginia’s Region VIII.

Tequisha Stiles, an 8th-grade English teacher at James Solomon Russell Middle School, was named as one of the eight finalists for Virginia’s Teacher of the Year 2024 — and the winner of Virginia Region VIII.

“I’m humbled,” Stiles said. “While I am thrilled to be able to represent my school and my division, this award is about and for my students. They motivate me to work hard, to improve, and to bring my best to the classroom every day.”

Stiles was previously named Russell Middle School’s Teacher of the Year and Division Teacher of the Year for Brunswick County Public Schools.

“Ms. Stiles is incredibly deserving of this award,” said James Fowlkes, principal of Russell Middle

School. “She is an outstanding educator who works tirelessly to engage her students in unique ways. She serves as a role model for both her students and her colleagues, and we are grateful to see her hard work and dedication being honored at the state level.”