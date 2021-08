BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A heat advisory is impacting bus travel at Brunswick County Public Schools this week.

Students will be released early from classes on Monday, August 30, 2021 and Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The school system said secondary students will be released at noon and elementary students at 1 p.m.

Student-athletes should speak to their head coach to find out information on practices and scheduled games.

Faculty and staff will remain for the contracted day.