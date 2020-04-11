Firefighters respond to 10-acre brush fire in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Fire Department currently on the scene at a 10-acre brush fire at Tower and Horse Shoe Bridge Road.
Officials said the call for the brush fire came in at 10:31 a.m. and units arrived to the scene at 10:47 a.m. Four brush units and two tankers from the Virginia Department of Forestry responded to the call.
The department said they had the fire completely contained within a barrier by 12:42 p.m.
This fire is currently under investigation by the Hanover Fire Marshall.
