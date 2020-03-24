Bryant & Stratton College donates ventilator to John Randolph Medical Center

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — With nations around the world facing a rising need for more ventilators due to the coronavirus outbreak, health facilities in Virginia are trying to prepare for a shortage.

Bryant & Stratton Richmond Campus is lending their nursing program ventilator that they typically use for simulation courses to John Randolph Medical Center (JRMC) — and they hand-delivered it to the hospital on Tuesday.

Talk about helping out! @BryantStratton is donating their ventilator to @johnrandolphmed. This could help save more lives during the pandemic! I hung out with them all morning. Story on @8NEWS at 5:30pm. pic.twitter.com/91pDC0rXXJ — Tyler Thrasher 8News (@TylerJThrasher) March 24, 2020

Ventilators are machines used by hospitals to provide mechanical breathing to patients who struggle to do it on their own — critical in times of respiratory diseases like COVID-19.

Michele Richardson, the Nursing Clinical Coordinator at Bryant & Stratton College, said machines like this are vital in a crisis. The college staff is choosing to lend the equipment to JRMC to pay them back for hosting ‘clinicals’ for their students.

“It’s past the time for just ‘thank you’s.’ Donuts and coffee aren’t good enough anymore. We have to put more action in, and this is the least we can do to let them know that we truly appreciate them,” Richardson said.

Joe Mazzo, the CEO of JRMC, said that he was thrilled with the contribution from Bryant & Stratton.

“We’re extremely grateful to accept this donation, and humbled by how the community is coming together during this crisis,” Mazzo said.

Reza Omarzai

Reza Omarzai, a cardiologist physician at JRMC, said these donations from the community are vital.

“Every mask, every other item needed in a pandemic, such as this — is crucial and every bit helps,” Omarzai said.

Omarzai said that he believes everything will be okay and that the nation is going to recover and get through this pandemic.

“If this saves one life — it was worth it.” Michele Richardson

