BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Buchanan County in western Virginia is currently experiencing flooding and power outages as a result of heavy rain from Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the flooding is concentrated in the Dismal River area, which encompasses Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrim’s Knob, Whitewood, and the Jewell Valley area. The Sheriff’s Office is reporting substantial damage to these locations.

Credit: Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Roads are closed in all areas affected by flooding to everyone except rescue personnel.

Police are encouraging anyone who has a loved one missing as a result of the flooding go to the Reunification Center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School, located at 9017 Riverside Drive in Oakwood. This school is also currently serving as an emergency shelter.

The Sheriff’s Office has also created a hotline number to call in missing persons reports related to the flooding. This number is 833-748-1424.

Buchanan County experienced 4″-6″ of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Credit: 8News

Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) teams, multiple fire departments, and EMS agencies are currently in Buchanan County assisting local crews in the areas most impacted by flooding.