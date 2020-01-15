Buckingham County fire that killed family of 3 ruled accidental

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Buckingham County fire that claimed the lives of a family of three has been ruled accidental.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says Earl Booker, Colette Booker, and 10-year-old Nayquarius Booker died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Virginia State Police said just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 16, they received reports of a home on fire on James Anderson Highway. Arriving emergency crews were able to extinguish the flames and discovered the three bodies.

Virginia State Police had ruled the death ‘non-suspicious.’ The cause of the fire is still under investigation:

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office’s investigation into the Sept. 16, 2019 fatal fire at a Buckingham County residence remains under investigationHowever, at this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to have been suspicious in nature. State police is still working to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire. Virginia State Police

News of the tragedy spread through the Dillwyn community. 8News spoke with a long-time family friend who said the incident was hard to believe.

“I hate to see what happened,” said Wesley Gormus Sr. “It just really hurt me.

“5 o’clock in the morning and your house catches on fire. I just, it’s hard to believe.”

