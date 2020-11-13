BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All students in Buckingham County will attend school virtually tomorrow due to flooding in the area. School division employees will also be working virtually.
There will be no in-person instruction regardless of current learning model. This will not be a day off for students or employees.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Teacher shortages & declining enrollment: VA education official updates lawmakers on pandemic impacts
- Richmond Registrar’s Office closes for COVID-19 outbreak
- Citizen rescued from roof of car during flood in Hanover
- Police investigating shooting in Jackson Ward
- Buckingham County Public Schools calls for virtual day due to flooding