BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All Buckingham County public schools will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, due to the expected high heat index this afternoon.

According to messages posted on several official school social media pages, this is a precautionary measure made for student safety in the hot temperatures. School schedules are expected to be normal on Thursday and Friday of this week.

The school district reminds people affected to stay safe and well-hydrated as the warm weather persists.

