Buckingham County Public Schools investigating after 11-year-old left on bus overnight

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC ) — Buckingham County Schools is looking into how an 11-year-old elementary student was left on a school bus overnight.

Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks told 8News they got a call at 6:25 a.m. Friday from a mother looking for her child. The school district called the sheriff’s department and also contacted the bus driver and the student’s school.

The child did not show up to school Thursday, but the bus driver says the child was on the bus Thursday morning. The child was then found on the bus Friday morning, and is doing okay.

Dr. Hicks said there are mandatory checks to see if students are still on the bus that a driver must perform, and it’s still under investigation whether or not those checks were performed Thursday morning and afternoon.

The driver has been removed from their position pending an investigation.

8News has reached out to the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to hear back.