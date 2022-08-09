BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is offering a warning about the increase of overdoses in the county this year, and has reached out to the public for help investigating local drug sales.

According to the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, the county has had 33 reported overdoses, five of which were deadly, in 2022.

Heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and protonitazene usage have all been seen in the county, according to the Sheriff’s Office. First responders have been using an increased amount of Narcan, an overdose reversal treatment, to respond to overdoses. However, some substances, including protonitazene, can be resistant to overdose reversal.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information about drug sales within Buckingham County to contact officers so they can begin investigations.

“We are aware that we will not stop the flow of illegal narcotics coming into our county and we understand we will not stop people from using, but we’d like to attempt to slow it down and save lives along the way,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 9.