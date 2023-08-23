GLADSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — Certain types of bees are known to serve an important role in an ecosystem. You can build a bee hotel to support these local pollinators at an event hosted by a Virginia State Park!

James River State Park, located at 104 Green Hill Dr. in Gladstone in Nelson County — is hosting a workshop on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. where you can build your own bee hotel.

“Native mason bees are some of our most effective pollinators, and they love to make their homes in bee hotels,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The workshop will use recycled materials to build the hotels.

There is no extra fee for this event, but the standard admission fee for the park is required. Children are welcome to attend.

For additional information, call the state park at 434-933-4355.