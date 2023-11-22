GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County fire marshal has lifted the suspension of open air burning after heavy rainfall in the region.

The ban was initially issued on Friday, Nov. 17 and was lifted on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Earlier in the month, on Nov. 7, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to assist firefighter response efforts after two wildfires began to pose a threat to public health and safety.

The Quaker Run fire in Madison County and the Tuggles Gap fire in Patrick County required additional resources — including assistance from the Virginia National Guard — to contain the fires as dry conditions and high winds posed a threat.

According to the Department of Forestry, crews have worked to control and extinguish 137 wildfires this fall fire season.

The fires have burned 13,902 acres during this season — running from Oct. 15 through Nov. 30. Department officials said the number of acres burned this season is three times the acres burned in the last six seasons combined.

In Virginia, most activity for wildfires is seen in the spring and fall, but can occur throughout the year.

The spread of wildfire threatens people and animals and can lead to health concerns and poor air quality — which was seen when a smoke advisory was issued for residents and travelers in the Wintergreen area on Nov. 15.