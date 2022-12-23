WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Busch Gardens Williamsburg amusement and theme park has announced that it will be closed due to severe winter weather.

The park made the announcement in a Facebook post, stating that the park would be closed all of Saturday, Dec. 24, and would reopen at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Anyone with date-specific tickets for Saturday, Dec. 24, will have their tickets automatically extended for use on any date through Jan. 1, 2023.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!” the post reads.