Businesses, locals react to Gov. Northam tightening guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to implement a statewide restriction in response to rising coronavirus cases, Richmond restaurants are in survival mode.

Mike Ledesma, of Perch in Scott’s Addition, says Governor Ralph Northam’s new restrictions come at a tough time.

“As it gets colder, they’re going to see a spike and I think the restaurant industry and hospitality industry is going to suffer,” Ledesma said.

Ledesma is figuring out how get ahead of the curve.

“Always worried, always thinking how can I generate revenues, how can I keep my team of 30 employed and fed, and going into the holiday, it’s a little bit of pressure,” Ledesma said.

Once the clock strikes 10, businesses can no longer sell alcoholic beverages and guests can no longer consume them or have them in their possession.

The new rule doesn’t sit well with Havana guest Alonso Gonzalez.

“That’s actually, really, when the party gets started,” Gonzalez said. “I think it’s kind of a little bit overboard.”

Havana’s manager Daniel Griffin says sales are already dropping dramatically. Gatherings being limited to 25 people instead of 250 will also cause the restaurant to take another hit.

“We have some weddings, some corporate holiday parties that we’re going to cancel or reschedule, unfortunately,” Griffin said.

Customers, Domico Phillips and Bobby Phillips, worry the city is dying economically. They also feel like we are moving backwards.

“Me, personally, I feel like it’s too late. It’s cool that they’re doing it, but it’s like ‘dude, why didn’t you do it before then?!’ When we first knew about COVID. When we first knew about it, you should’ve shut everything completely down and I was like oh he let everything open and now we want to close it back, it’s just a big confusion to everybody.”

