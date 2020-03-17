Breaking News
Public health emergency order gives law enforcement authority to enforce 10-patron limit in Virginia
By the numbers: Tracking positive coronavirus cases in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is tracking confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Central Virginia.

As of Tuesday evening, there were eight (8) confirmed cases in Central Virginia. Virginia Health Department and Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases in Virginia had reached 67.

THE LATEST: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

The latest positive case of coronavirus reported in Central Virginia is a Goochland man in his 60’s. The Chickahominy Health District says he is improving.

A Hanover county teen marked the first case in the region. That teen is said to be doing well.

Chesterfield County reports a total of 4 cases.

Henrico reports two cases: The first was a woman in her 20s who began showing symptoms after a trip to North Carolina with a group of others. The second case was reported by Westminster Canterbury, a retirement community in Henrico. A man in his 80’s living there tested positive. He recently returned from a trip to Florida.

