Byrd Theatre offering virtual screenings while doors are closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you disappointed that you can’t go to The Byrd Theatre right now and watch some films? If so, then their virtual screening room is a great option.

“There’s some filmmakers who are trying to get things in front of audiences,” said Steve Taylor of The Byrd Theatre Foundation on how this idea originated. “Once this presented itself it was a great, great opportunity.”

Anyone interested can purchase or rent the films with a portion of the proceeds going to The Byrd Theatre.

“The Byrd survives on both tickets and donations,” Taylor added. “It meant a lot for us to try and get things to people…and to help the larger film community.”

The virtual screenings only recently started but Taylor says they could be something that continues even after doors reopen.

“Things are evolving in the movie business,” Taylor said. “One of the things we’re examining is, are there other filmmakers who are either local or in Virginia that we might be able to use this with? That might not always be able to be on the screen or for a limited showing of one or two nights.”

The Byrd Theatre is also offering virtual tours, which you can check out here.

