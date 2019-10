RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Outdoor enthusiasts, or those just fishing for a seasonal job can try Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops this holiday season.

Both outdoor-themed stores are hosting on-site interviews at local stores on Oct. 17.

In Central Virginia, Cabela’s is located in Short Pump, while Bass Pro Shops has a store in Ashland.

Those who want to apply for the holiday positions are asked to apply online before the on-site interviews. Those interested in applying can click here.