RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cabo Fish Taco, a restaurant chain with locations across Virginia and North Carolina, opened a new spot in the new Summit Building in Scott’s Addition on Tuesday, May 10.

The restaurant, billed as a “Baja California Mexican sea grill,” began its life more than a decade ago, before expanding to locations in Roanoke and Blacksburg.

Corey Harris and Matt Karfarkis are heading the chain’s foray into the Richmond food scene as co-owners of the newest franchise.

Harris, a Virginia Tech graduate, said he started working at the Blacksburg location from 2005 to 2009, and that since then his goal has been to open his own location.

When Cabo Fish Taco’s owner approached him and Karfarkis with the idea for a restaurant in Richmond, he jumped on the opportunity.

Harris told 8News that the restaurant originally had another space lined up in Scott’s Addition, but that deal fell through. Luckily, another opportunity opened up shortly thereafter.

“We got connected with the owners of the Summit Building,” Harris said.

Scott’s Addition has become something of a culinary center in Richmond over the past few years, with a number of restaurants and craft breweries popping up in the neighborhood.

“Scott’s Addition is just the place everyone wants to be,” Harris said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s up and coming — it’s here,” he added.

Cabo Fish Taco opened on May 10, but will have limited hours for now. Harris told 8News the restaurant is currently only open for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m.

He said the restaurant has been “dealing with all the supply chain issues and labor issues” that are currently limiting their menu and operating hours, but hope to open fully for lunch starting the weekend of May 14.

And for diners who do stop by, Harris said, “Obviously fish tacos are on the menu.”