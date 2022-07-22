RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In the wake of recent school shootings across the country, one local security consultant said calls from schools and governments who want to help better security at schools across Central Virginia have quadrupled over the past few weeks.

However, even though there’s a checklist that every Virginia school district has to follow, it doesn’t include minimum numbers of certain security features, such as fences, gates, lighting, surveillance cameras, landscaping and visibility, signage and entrances, doors, windows and key control, among others.

