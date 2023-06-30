RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nothing says Fourth of July like a fireworks display, but before you pick up some of those colorful packages to use for yourself over the holiday weekend, make sure you are using them safely and legally.

The Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code clearly defines what fireworks can be used by everyday people and what can only be used by licensed professionals.

While small fireworks that spark and smoke, like sparklers, pinwheels, whirligigs, fountains and pharaoh’s serpents, may be used by anyone under Virginia law, things like firecrackers, skyrockets and torpedoes can only be used by the pros.

Even with these general state laws, individual counties and cities can still enforce their own laws on how fireworks can be used. Virginians should be careful to abide by their local laws when it comes to fireworks, since breaking one of those laws can result in a Class 1 misdemeanor charge. After all, nothing will ruin your holiday like having to pay a $2,500 fine, or worse: spending up to a year in jail.

Before you get ready to start your Fourth of July celebrations, here are some local fireworks laws across central Virginia:

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County prohibits anyone who isn’t a “licensed and permitted fireworks professional” from using, possessing or selling fireworks. Violators can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor (up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine).

Fireworks displays permit applications must be submitted to the county for review 15 days in advance of the event.

City of Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights allows residents to buy and possess several types of legal fireworks that are permissible under the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code.

Sparklers

Fountains

Pharaoh’s serpents

Caps for pistols

Pinwheels, as known as whirligigs or spinning jennies

Colonial Heights has a few helpful tips for how you can tell if a firework is permissible to use or not. If the manufacturer’s warning label says a fireworks emits sparks or smoke or if it stays on the ground, then it is permissible.

If a label says that a fireworks is explosive, shoots falling balls or is a rocket, then it is illegal.

No fireworks, including the permissible kind, are allowed to be used on City property.

Hanover County

Hanover allows residents to buy and possess several types of legal fireworks that are permissible under the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code.

Permissible fireworks are products that have a hard-coated or slow-burning fuse. These allowed fireworks are:

Sparklers

Fountains

Pharaoh’s serpents

Caps for pistols

Pinwheels, as known as whirligigs or spinning jennies

Even though these products are legal in Hanover, they can only be used on private property with the consent of the property owner.

Anyone that has fireworks not permissible under the Statewide Fire Prevention Code can still be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Henrico County

Almost all types of fireworks are illegal in Henrico County. Anyone found with fireworks in their possession, even sparklers, can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. The only except is road flares and paper caps with no more than a quarter of a gram of explosive content.

The county’s laws mainly stem from concerns over safety, including personal injuries and fire hazards. According to Henrico Police, the department spends July 4 responding to hundreds of fireworks and party complaints every year.

City of Petersburg

In Petersburg, it is illegal to buy or sell fireworks without a permit granted by the city’s fire code official.

Anyone who violate this rule can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries up to a year in jail or a $2,500 fine.

Powhatan County

Powhatan allows residents to buy and possess several types of legal fireworks that are permissible under the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code. These types include:

Sparklers

Fountains

Pharaoh’s serpents

Caps for pistols

Pinwheels, as known as whirligigs or spinning jennies

In order for a fireworks display in Powhatan to take place, an individual or group must be granted a permit by the county first.

City of Richmond

Richmond residents are prohibited from using and setting off fireworks. Illegally discharging fireworks is a violation of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code and is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor. Anyone caught with fireworks could have to pay a $2,500 fine for each offense or even spend up to a year in jail.

The City of Richmond has two permitted public fireworks displays every year that are put on by professionals. These shows take place at Dogwood Dell and the Diamond.