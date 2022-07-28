HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Toronto-based manufacturer will be investing over $50 million for new facilities in Hanover County.

Unilock, which manufactures interlocking concrete paving stones and wall tiles, is investing $55.6 million for up to four new production facilities on Washington Highway in Doswell. The new facilities are expected to create 50 new jobs in the area.

According to the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia was competing with Georgia and Maryland for the project.

“When international manufacturers like Unilock choose Virginia, it reinforces our competitive advantages like access to key markets, sophisticated infrastructure, and a high-quality workforce,” Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to play a significant role in our economic vitality, and we are honored to add this impressive company to the roster as it establishes a new campus in Hanover County.”

A $340,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund was approved by Youngkin for the project. The Virginia Jobs Investment program will provide funding for employee training.

“I can think of no better way to kick off the next 50 years for Unilock than planting our flag in Doswell, Virginia,” said Brian Kallmeyer, Unilock General Manager. “The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets are key to our continued growth as a company and finding the right location was critical. Thankfully, Doswell checks all the boxes. Our experience with both the county and state officials has been remarkable both in professionalism and cordiality. We look forward to a long relationship as a great business and contributor to the community.”

Unilock currently has 13 manufacturing sites in Ontario, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, New York and Massachusetts.