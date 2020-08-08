Candlelight Vigil for Lebanon to be held at Monroe Park tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight there will be a Candlelight Vigil in Monroe park to remember those who were killed or injured in a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital earlier this week.

“Let us come together to honor those who lost their lives and the thousands more who were injured in Tuesday’s explosion,” the flyer said.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at Monroe Park on 620 W. Main Street. All people attending must wear a face mask. Only cell phone lights and electric candles will be allowed.

LATEST HEADLINES: