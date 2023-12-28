RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 33rd annual Capital City Kwanzaa Festival “Legacy as Balance” kicks off Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Elegba Folklore Society, which celebrates African and African-American culture and art throughout the year, brings the largest Kwanzaa event in Virginia to the River City. The festival will consist of performances, workshops, children’s activities, The African Market, authentic cuisines, and more.

The event is from 1 to 7 p.m. in Exhibit Hall B of the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Children under the age of 12 receive free admission. For a full breakdown of ticket prices and the event schedule, visit the Elegba Folklore Society’s website.