Capital Trail announces grant program to promote equity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation is now offering the Capital Trail Outdoor Equity Fund to help increase equitable access to the 52-mile trail.

The foundation says that everyone in the Commonwealth should be able have a safe way to spend time outdoors and have somewhere to walk, bike and run outdoors.

“The Virginia Capital Trail is a community asset that offers protected bike-and-pedestrian infrastructure and free outdoor recreation, and we believe it should be easily accessible to everyone in the community,” shares Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “We are honored to work alongside community partners to provide greater equitable access to recreational programming, outdoor experiences, and active living.”

The foundation intends for the funding to either increase access and create outdoor experiences on trail for low-income neighborhoods or create programming for under-served communities with an emphasis on BIPOC, native American tribes and people with disabilities.

The grants are available to any educational and government entities and certified nonprofit organizations. Grants will range from $1,000 to $5,000 and the foundation will give $20,000.

Funding for the program comes from Dominion Energy and the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

Grant applications can be found on the Virginia Capital Trail website. All applications must be submitted by April 23, 2021.