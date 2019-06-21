Capitol Police: Package that evacuated Monroe Building deemed not suspicious

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A state building was evacuated Friday morning after a report of a suspicious package.

Following an investigation, Capitol Police officials say the package was determined not suspicious in nature. The James Monroe building was evacuated around 11:45 Friday afternoon.

A Capitol Police spokesperson says it was out of an “abundance of caution” after a package was found near a loading dock by the building.



A bomb squad and a K-9 officer were on the scene. Everything was wrapped up within an hour.

Sources tell 8News that the package was beeping. Capitol Police could neither confirm nor deny this information.