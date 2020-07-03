RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The Department of General Services and Division of Capitol Police announced Capitol Square will be closed from 7 p.m. July 2, to 6 a.m. July 6.
The announcement said the closure was because of Governor Ralph Northam’s state of emergency. The departments said some peaceful demonstrations that began peacefully evolved into conflicts with law enforcement “that pose a danger to public health and safety.”
Police closed Capital Square earlier this year on March 30, because buildings around it were damaged during Richmond protests. This includes a broken window in the Barabara Johns Building, which houses the Office of the Attorney General.
Other buildings vandalized included the Virginia Capitol Visitor’s Entrance, Virginia Supreme Court Building and Washington Building.
You can find more information about the closure online at dgs.virginia.gov and dcp.virginia.gov.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- “I need to make the HBCU movement real”: 5-star recruit Makur Maker picks Howard over Kentucky and UCLA
- Richmond natives start fundraiser for students without internet access during pandemic
- 30-year-old arrested in Hopewell shooting
- Newsfeed Now: Diver gets hooked; boy calls 911 to save sister
- Capitol Square closed Fourth of July weekend