Capitol Square closed Fourth of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The Department of General Services and Division of Capitol Police announced Capitol Square will be closed from 7 p.m. July 2, to 6 a.m. July 6.

The announcement said the closure was because of Governor Ralph Northam’s state of emergency. The departments said some peaceful demonstrations that began peacefully evolved into conflicts with law enforcement “that pose a danger to public health and safety.”

Police closed Capital Square earlier this year on March 30, because buildings around it were damaged during Richmond protests. This includes a broken window in the Barabara Johns Building, which houses the Office of the Attorney General.

Other buildings vandalized included the Virginia Capitol Visitor’s Entrance, Virginia Supreme Court Building and Washington Building.

You can find more information about the closure online at dgs.virginia.gov and dcp.virginia.gov.

