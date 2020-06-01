Capitol Square closed until further notice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Capitol Police and the Department of General Services announced Sunday evening that Capitol Square is closed to the public until further notice.

Capitol Square first closed Saturday following Friday night’s violent riot that resulted in damage to multiple buildings, businesses and vehicles.

Two Capitol Police Officers were hurt during Saturday’s riots. Joe Macenka with Capitol Police tells 8News two officers suffered leg injuries after being hit with a baseball bat and beer bottles. Both were taken to the VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

“We have a responsibility as stewards of the historic Capitol Square grounds to protect them from depredations and injury,” said Joe Damico, DGS Director. “Until we can be assured that these buildings and grounds, as well as the people who visit or work among them, can be secure from outside threats, it is prudent to keep Capitol Square closed to the public.”

Col. Anthony S. Pike, chief of the Capitol Police, added: “Overall public safety and the safety of Capitol Square continue to be our focus. We will continue to assess progress toward those goals and respond accordingly.”

Capitol Square is normally closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily.

DGS and Capitol Police will monitor activity near Capitol Square and will determine when it is appropriate to reopen to the public.