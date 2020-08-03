Capitol Square to close during tropical storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Capitol Square will be closed tomorrow due to the incoming Tropical Storm Isaias.

According to a press release from The Virginia Department of General Services, “Capitol Square will close at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.”

The storm is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the region. According to the press release, the closure of the Capitol Square is to protect individuals from any possible blowing debris, falling limbs or trees.

More information on building and ground closures can be found at the DGS wesbite.