HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An unsuspecting driver’s car at a Staples Mill intersection was nearly completely covered with paint Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said a trooper in the area of Staples Mill Road came upon the odd and unlucky sight around 11 a.m. Sept. 11 — a truck hauling barrels of paint had lost part of its load, resulting in paint spraying onto a car at the Wallace Road intersection and pouring out across yards of Staples Mill.

A car was covered in white paint Monday, Sept. 11 after a hauling truck lost its load while traveling on Staples Mill Road (Photo: Joseph Lee Atkins)

The hauling company, Grub Hill Transportation, confirmed the truck was hauling paint at the time of the incident.

“It is paint,” a company representative stated over the phone. “We are a hauling company, sir. We were hauling paint.”

8News was told they “were aware of an incident” but the company representative answering the phone hung up when asked for details on where the paint had been picked up from, and where it was being delivered.

The Henrico Police Division was called to the scene and will be investigating the incident.