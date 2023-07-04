POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A recent car break-in by the water in Powhatan gave some river-lovers cause for concern this Fourth of July.

The Powhatan Sherriff’s Office confirmed they received a report of a break-in at the popular river destination Maidens Boat Landing this past Sunday.

The victim told deputies she locked her car after parking that morning, but when she returned to the vehicle later Sunday afternoon, at least one purse was missing from inside.

Local river-lover Liam Osborne was sad to hear something like this happen at a place he frequents, especially during the busy summer season.

“It’s dangerous and scary and, you know, gives you pause,” Osborne said. “You’re at the mercy of people, being good people.”

Henrico resident Teresa Glassman only makes it up to the Maidens Landing area a few times a year. She loves the community and urges people to look out for one another.

“I think that’s the right thing…the word community,” Glassman said. “We should all respect that too, and let people live and enjoy life and enjoy what we have that’s right at our fingertips.”

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office said they haven’t received any other break-in reports in the area recently, but this recent incident was not the time a beloved local spot for outdoor enthusiasts has been targeted in the last month. Just last week, 8News reported on a string of car break-ins at a park in New Kent County.

“Disappointing is my first reaction,” Glassman said. “Because you want to think that you can come to a community like this and be safe and leave your things that you need to in the car. I’m not surprised at the same time, because we know this happens a lot.”

Anyone with information on the recent car break-in should contact the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office. In the meantime, people are encouraged to look out for one another and, of course, keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

