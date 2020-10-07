Car crashes into Domino’s pizza shop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash crashed through a Domino’s pizza shop in Henrico Wednesday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured.

Henrico emergency crews were called to the area of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and E. Laburnum Avenue following reports that a car had been driven into the pizza store. According to witnesses, an elderly woman ran off the road and struck the building.

First responders found two women, not entrapped, but in need of assistance exiting the vehicle.

The manager told 8News the elderly woman was taken to the hospital but didn’t believe her injuries were severe. Henrico Police confirmed this claim, adding that both women were evaluated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

LATEST HEADLINES: