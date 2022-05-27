RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The car driven by a missing teen from James City County has been recovered in Richmond.

According to Virginia State Police, 15-year-old Lily Wrae Hubbard was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at her grandmother’s home on Arlington Island Road in James City County.

Hubbard is believed to be in or around Richmond, as the car she was driving was found abandoned on East Cary Street in the Monroe Ward area, according to James City County Police.

Hubbard was last seen wearing tan and grey joggers, a black t-shirt and hooded sweatshirt. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on her cheek. She stands at 5’2″ and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to call James City County Police at 757-566-0112.