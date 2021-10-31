Car flipped on Broad Street in dramatic Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car lay on its side on a sidewalk in Richmond’s Monroe Ward this morning after an apparent crash in Richmond’s Arts District.

Another car was stopped in the intersection of Broad and Monroe Streets, its front end crumpled.

The crash occurred before 10:15 a.m. this morning, and police and paramedics were on scene. It is unknown at this time if any of the drivers or occupants sustained injuries.

Richmond police responded to the location at 10:14 a.m. for a reported crash with personal injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.