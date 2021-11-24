No injuries after car hits business in Chesterfield on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County authorities said nobody was hurt Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle struck the side of a business on Hull Street Road.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 6800 block of Hull Street Road for reports of a car that had collided with the side of a building in the area.

According to Chesterfield Fire Lt. Kenny Mitchell, the vehicle only did minor damage to the exterior of the building and the business remained open. Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash.

Chesterfield police are currently investigating the incident.