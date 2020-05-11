Car parade helps celebrate Marion Temple’s 100th birthday

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration 100 years in the making.

On Monday, friends and family gathered at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church to wish Marion Temple a ‘Happy 100th birthday.’

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Temple at the party. “Fantastic.”

The socially-distanced party had more than 40 cars driving through the parking lot while holding signs and waving, all to wish Temple a Happy Birthday.

Temple is originally from Hawaii and moved to the east coast after getting married in 1946.

“My father was from North Carolina and they met during World War II,” said Temple’s daughter Barbara Hunt. “He was in Honolulu where she was living at the time.”

So what is the secret to 100?

“I don’t’ know if there’s any secret to it,” said a laughing Temple. “Just eat normally. All my three meals.”

