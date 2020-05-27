Car rally against evictions held in Richmond

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the end of the month draws near, rent is on the mind of many workers laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

With rent almost due, Richmond courts began seeing eviction cases Tuesday, following a delay imposed by the pandemic. Several rally organizers on Tuesday protested in cars throughout the city to fight against eviction enforcement. Restaurant workers who have been without a job for several months, and are now struggling to pay rent, were among the many who protested.

“I would love for no one to get evicted during this pandemic cause a lot of us just couldn’t pay rent because we lost work,” one rally participant told 8News.

Rally organizers also called for the city to freeze utility bill collections.

