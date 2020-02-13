Car rams into parked Petersburg school bus

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A bus rammed into a Petersburg school bus parked inside a bus lot Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to 8News.
No students were on board at the time, police added. No injuries were reported.
8News is working to uncover more details related to the crash.
RELATED: ‘Severe shortage’ of drivers causing bus route issues in Petersburg
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: Man found shot in Richmond fighting for his life
- Police investigating after shooting victim walks into ER, attempted armed robbery at Petersburg CVS
- Cuomo, Trump attempt to hammer out deal regarding travelers program
- Hate crime bills make movement in General Assembly
- Dead mouse found in burrito at Iowa restaurant, health officials confirm