1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: Man found shot in Richmond fighting for his life Police investigating after shooting victim walks into ER, attempted armed robbery at Petersburg CVS

Car rams into parked Petersburg school bus

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A bus rammed into a Petersburg school bus parked inside a bus lot Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to 8News.

No students were on board at the time, police added. No injuries were reported.

8News is working to uncover more details related to the crash.

RELATED: ‘Severe shortage’ of drivers causing bus route issues in Petersburg

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events