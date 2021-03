CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy crews are tending to electrical lines in Chesterfield after a vehicle hit a utility pole on Monday afternoon.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the scene located at Midlothian Turnpike and Coalfield Road, and one person was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident caused some power issues for customers in the area.