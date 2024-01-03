CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) has collaborated with tech company Status Solutions Network with the aim of enhancing school safety.

The school system said the partnership will provide mobile communication alerts to school staff and families in case of an emergency.

Jeff Wick, coordinator of safety and compliance at Status Solutions Network, said, “Critical messages are delivered through multiple modes of communication, ensuring that information-filled alerts will not be missed.”

CCPS said the ‘advanced situational awareness platform’ will help to create peace of mind for teachers, students, and families and help them to better prepare for the future.