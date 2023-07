CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting a school supply giveaway to help kids get ready to return to school in the coming month.

The CCPS’ 5th annual “Community of Promise Day” will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Caroline Middle at 13325 Devils Three Jump Road in Milford.

Families will be able to get their children school supplies like notebooks, pencils, binders and more for free.

For more information, visit CCPS’ website.