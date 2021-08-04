Caroline County Public Schools to require masks for PreK-5 students, staff

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County School Board has made a decision regarding mask-wearing for the upcoming school year.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, the board voted 3-2 to adopt the following:

  • PK-5 Policy: Masks will be required for all Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, when inside CCPS elementary buildings.
  • 6-12 Policy: For all secondary students, staff, and visitors, masks are optional.

Due to a federal order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to public transportation, CCPS students and staff must wear a mask on school busses.

