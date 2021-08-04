Caroline County Public Schools to require masks for PreK-5 students, staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Partly sunny skies have return for areas west of I-95, while to the east we still have more clouds. The sunshine will slowly break out to the east but those stubborn clouds will hold into the afternoon. Our high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s along and west of I-95, while our eastern counties might have a tough time getting out of the middle 70s.

Our skies will clear out after midnight and it will be comfortable as we fall back into the lower 60s.